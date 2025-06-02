Clogged Drains And Sewer Backups Require Immediate Attention During Rainy Months

MENAFN - GetNews)



As spring rains intensify and summer storms loom, the risk of clogged drains and sewer backups is rising throughout Austell and nearby communities.

Hammond Services is warning residents to remain proactive in addressing drainage and sewer line concerns before seasonal downpours lead to costly damage or hazardous conditions.

The increased water volume during Georgia's rainy months places extra pressure on plumbing systems-especially in neighborhoods with aging infrastructure or high water tables. Storm runoff can overwhelm municipal systems, and when combined with partially blocked household drains or sewer lines, backups into sinks, showers, and toilets become more likely.

In many cases, slow drains, gurgling sounds, or foul odors are early signs of restricted flow. These issues often stem from debris buildup, invasive tree roots, or deteriorating pipes. Left unaddressed, these blockages can quickly escalate into full sewer backups during heavy rainfall, putting homes at risk of water damage and sanitation concerns.

Hammond Services offers drain cleanin and sewer inspection service to identify and eliminate problems before they become emergencies. Using advanced diagnostic tools, technicians can locate blockages and evaluate pipe conditions without excavation, making it easier to implement effective, minimally invasive repairs.

In addition to serving Austell, Hammond Services provides plumbing repair and drain services to Douglasville, Mableton, Whitesburg, and surrounding areas across the South Metro Atlanta region. With storm season underway, now is the time to schedule inspections and ensure plumbing systems are prepared for unpredictable weather and increased water flow.

To request drain cleaning or sewer line inspection, visit or call (770) 450-4981.