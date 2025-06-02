New Omnichain Gold Stablecoin Launches On TON By Tether!
In an exciting development for both the cryptocurrency and precious metals markets, Tether has unveiled its new omnichain gold stablecoin on the TON (The Open Network) blockchain. Innovatively designed, this stablecoin-known as XAUt-links directly to physical gold, providing a stable and reliable digital asset backed by real-world value. This move by Tether promises to merge the historical reliability of gold with the cutting-edge technology of omnichain capabilities, allowing users to transfer value across multiple blockchain networks with ease and reduced counterparty risk.Features and Benefits
The XAUt stablecoin by Tether stands out due to its underlying technology that supports transfers across different blockchains without the need for wrapping or unwrapping tokens. Enabled by LayerZero Labs' omnichain interoperability protocol, it ensures high-security standards and verifiability. Each token is pegged to one troy ounce of gold, which is safely stored in Swiss vaults, and Tether provides full transparency by issuing regular attestation reports on the gold reserves backing the stablecoin.
Moreover, this development is poised to provide a robust tool for investors looking to hedge against cryptocurrency volatility or seeking safe-haven assets amidst fluctuating markets. By facilitating easier and more fluid movement of gold-backed assets across various blockchain platforms, Tether's XAUt becomes an attractive option for enhancing liquidity and diversifying investment portfolios in the digital age.Strategic Expansion in the Crypto Ecosystem
The introduction of an omnichain gold-backed stablecoin signifies a strategic expansion for Tether. By leveraging TON blockchain's capabilities, Tether not only broadens its ecosystem but also enhances accessibility and usability for users across different networks. This move also potentially sets the stage for more complex financial products and services that could bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi), further integrating physical assets like gold into the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.
In conclusion, Tether's launch of the XAUt stablecoin on the TON network marks a notable advancement in the cryptocurrency world, offering a stable, secure, and versatile option for digital gold transactions. As the crypto market continues to mature, innovations like these are pivotal in shaping a more interconnected and efficient digital asset landscape.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
