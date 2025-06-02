Karnataka RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat Booked For Provocative Speech At Murder Condolence Meet

Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has been booked by Mangaluru Police for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a condolence program held for the recent murder in the district.

Bhat had delivered the speech on May 12, at Madwa Palace Kalyana Mantapa Hall in Kavlapadoor village.

According to police, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, while addressing approximately 500 attendees at the event, made statements that are believed to“disrupt social harmony, create animosity between religious groups, and incite communal disharmony.”

Authorities stated that there is a potential for disturbance to law and order in the district due to these statements.

On Monday, a case was filed against the RSS leader at Bantwal Rural Police Station under Section 353(2) Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Section 353 deals with statements conducing to public mischief, with the section 2 detailing that whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing false information, rumour or alarming news, including through electronic means, with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote. feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different groups shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

Further legal action will be taken, police confirmed to the police, the RSS leader was speaking at an event to condole the murder of a youth, Suhas Shetty, which took place on May 1 by unidentified assailants. Shetty was the main accused I the Fazil murder case. Multiple leaders, including BJP leader CT Ravi have asked for the case to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

CT Ravi expressed distrust in the ongoing state-led probe on May 6, claiming, "This is a pre-planned murder. This is also failure of the state government... we don't trust the probe conducted by the state government."

Ravi also highlighted that despite prior warnings and a social media post made weeks ago, no security was provided to Suhas Shetty, underscoring what he called a lapse in governance.