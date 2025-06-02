403
Zelenskyy Holds Talks with Finnish PM on Defense Collaboration
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Monday that he had a high-level meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Vilnius, where the two leaders concentrated on strengthening defense collaboration and initiating joint arms manufacturing projects.
“Our key topic was investment in Ukrainian weapons production and co-production,” Zelenskyy stated on X, emphasizing that Finland had been given a full overview of Ukraine’s internal “Drone Line” program. He noted the initiative has already shown tangible results.
The conversation between Zelenskyy and Orpo also covered Finland’s involvement in the Shelter Coalition, Helsinki’s backing of Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership, and broader diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
Zelenskyy underscored the need for tangible outcomes from ongoing peace negotiations in Istanbul, where Ukrainian and Russian delegations have resumed dialogue under Turkish mediation. He outlined his goals for the talks, which include “a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners, the return of children, and a meeting at the level of leaders.”
“I thank Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and the people of Finland for all the support provided. We value your contribution,” Zelenskyy added.
The statement coincided with renewed negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, where Türkiye is serving as host.
