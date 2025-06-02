WSOP Free-To-Play App Offering Nine Lucky Players' The Chance To Win Vegas Vacations Just In Time For The Main Event Of The Year!

Jun 02, 2025, 08:15 ET













Downloading the WSOP app for free automatically qualifies poker fans for the chance to win a free Vegas poker vacation

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As professional poker players gear up for the World Series of Poker tournament next month, Playtika's WSOP free-to-play app is giving fans a chance to join in on the action. Now through July 31, the WSOP app will award nine lucky players with the ultimate Las Vegas poker getaway, including airfare, accommodations and spending money for each winner and a plus-one.

To enter, new users just need to download WSOP and register via email while returning players can simply log into the app. Each week over the next nine weeks, a single player will be selected for the Vegas excursion. This is the second sweepstakes-to-Vegas campaign from the WSOP app after it held a New Year sweepstakes in January, but this time is even longer, giving more players the chance to win!

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP free-to-play app said:

"WSOP is bringing the excitement of live poker to players wherever they are, giving them an alternative way to play poker for free from the comfort of their homes. With this sweepstakes, we are connecting the thrills of our app with the energy and prestige of WSOP's live Vegas event, creating a once-in-a-lifetime chance for users to experience the best of both worlds, and we're inviting all poker fans to join the action in the app this summer."

Don't miss your chance to win! Simply download the WSOP free-to-play app today on mobile or desktop and register for the sweepstakes: .

Players must be 21 years or older to enter. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States only. No purchase is necessary. For more sweepstakes information, visit:

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In app purchases are available.

© 2025, Playtika Ltd. All rights reserved. The World Series Of Poker trademarks are licensed by NSUS.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp