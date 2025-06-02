Azerbaijan Signs Solar Agreements During Caspian Oil And Gas Exhibition (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan signed a number of agreements as part of the 30th anniversary Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, Trend reports.

An agreement was signed between the Ministry and Enerso Jabrail LLC for the lease of land for the implementation of the 50 MW Shams solar power plant project in Azerbaijan.

In addition, a land lease agreement was signed with Universal Solar Azerbaijan for the construction of the 100 MW Gobustan solar power plant in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Energy also signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in the energy sector with China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd..

Contracts were also concluded with the Norm OJSC for the construction of solar power plants in the Jabrayil region.

The ministry and Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. signed a protocol to amend and extend the existing Memorandum of Understanding on energy transition cooperation.

Shareholders of Shafag (Jebrayil) Solar Limited (SJSL)-a joint venture between bp, SOCAR Green, and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF)-announced their final investment decision on the“Shafag” solar power plant. This marks the official green light for construction of a 240 megawatt alternating current solar plant in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

Meanwhile, the investors of the Sangachal Terminal-including bp, SOCAR, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), LUKOIL, Southern Gas Corridor, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies-approved the Sangachal Terminal Electrification Project (STEL). This initiative will connect the terminal to Azerbaijan's national electric grid, operated by Azerenergy OJSC. New infrastructure, including a 220/110 kilovolt substation, will be constructed both within and beyond the terminal's premises.

