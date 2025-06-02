403
Neymar's Controversial Exit Compounds Santos' Financial And Sporting Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos FC faces existential threats after Neymar's red card contributed to a 1-0 loss against Botafogo, leaving the Pelé-founded club in Brazil's relegation zone with eight points from 11 matches.
The forward intentionally used his hand to score in the 74th minute, imitating Diego Maradona's 1986 "Hand of God" move, resulting in immediate expulsion and a suspended final match before his contract expires June 30.
Botafogo capitalized on the numerical advantage, securing their first away win this season with an 86th-minute goal from Artur.
Neymar's five-month Santos return has cost the club $21 million, including a $17 million image rights payment to his family company and a $830,000 monthly salary.
This expenditure consumed 26.6% of Santos' 2025 operational budget despite the player appearing in just 79 league minutes due to injuries. The deal grants Neymar's camp 75% of new sponsorship revenues linked to his presence, straining the club's $132 million debt load.
Relegated for the first time in 111 years in 2023, Santos now risks consecutive demotions. Their $89.5 million deficit projection for 2025 hinges on selling $100 million in player assets, down from 2024's $207 million sales.
Last year's $81 million transfer of Marcos Leonardo to Benfica temporarily eased finances, but current liabilities include $66 million in loan interest payments.
Neymar's Uncertain Future Highlights Santos' Financial Struggle
Neymar's potential departure coincides with critical commercial challenges. Matchday revenues dropped 37% this season amid fan protests, while merchandise sales underperformed despite his return.
The club must now fundraise through player exits, including defender Jair Cunha's pending $89 million move to Botafogo. Botafogo's victory lifts them to eighth place with 15 points, bolstering preparations for their FIFA Club World Cup debut.
Santos' management faces scrutiny for betting heavily on Neymar's star power while sporting results deteriorated. The forward publicly apologized post-match, acknowledging his error cost critical points in the survival battle.
Historical parallels loom large - Santos dominated Brazilian football with five straight titles (1961-1965) and produced legends like Pelé, who scored 643 goals for the club.
Today's crisis highlights how financial gambles on aging stars and poor squad planning endanger institutional legacies. With Neymar's future uncertain and relegation looming, Santos must stabilize through youth development and fiscal discipline to avoid becoming a cautionary tale.
