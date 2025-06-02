International cyberbattle champions receive prizes at hack fest in Moscow

403
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike has destroyed the dome of the historic St. Nicholas Cathedral in Russia’s Tula Region during a large-scale UAV assault overnight on Saturday, according to regional governor Dmitry Milyaev.
The attack targeted the village of Yepifan, where the drone hit the cathedral, igniting a fire that completely consumed its main spire. Milyaev reported that windows in nearby homes were also damaged, but there were no injuries. The fire was quickly contained.
Video shared on social media showed the cathedral’s dome engulfed in flames, with debris falling onto nearby rooftops. Additional damage to homes and structures was reported in other areas of the Tula Region.
Russia’s military stated that 16 drones were intercepted over the region during the attack, while 110 were shot down across the country overnight.
This incident is part of a broader escalation in Ukrainian drone activity. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, nearly 900 UAVs have been intercepted in Russian airspace since Tuesday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the increase in drone strikes on civilian infrastructure, calling them “terrorist attacks” aimed at disrupting the renewed peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine’s Western allies — particularly the UK, France, Germany, and EU leadership — of enabling these actions by supporting the Ukrainian government.
Earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine restarted direct peace negotiations in Türkiye after a three-year pause. Both sides agreed to exchange draft proposals for a peace agreement and successfully carried out a major 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, which concluded on Sunday.
