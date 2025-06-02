Dubai Cares Named Exclusive Charity Partner For #Abtalks Business By Bukhash Brothers



The new series under the #ABtalks umbrella will bring Anas Bukhash's signature interview style to the world of business, spotlighting influential leaders and their journeys A portion of sponsorship proceeds from each episode will support Dubai Cares' global education program

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 1 June 2025 – Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, has been named the exclusive charity partner for #ABtalks Business - a new podcast series by #ABtalks that brings Anas Bukhash's acclaimed interview style to the business world. As part of the series' built-in philanthropic model, a portion of the sponsorship proceeds from each episode will be donated to Dubai Cares, contributing to the organization's efforts to provide children and youth around the world with access to quality education.

Launching in Q2 2025, #ABtalks Business will feature authentic and thought-provoking conversations with influential business leaders from the UAE and beyond. The series will delve into their personal journeys, leadership philosophies, values, and visions for the future. With 6 to 8 episodes planned annually, the show offers sponsors a platform that combines brand visibility with meaningful social contribution.

Commenting on the collaboration, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said:“We are delighted to partner with #ABtalks on this inspiring initiative that bridges the worlds of business and philanthropy. At Dubai Cares, we believe that the private sector plays a vital role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future – not only through innovation and growth, but also through meaningful social contributions. This initiative by Anas Bukhash is a strong reminder that business success and social impact can go hand in hand.”

The first episode of #ABtalks Business will feature Marc Randolph, Founder of Netflix, who will be sharing his insights on business and the story of founding Netflix.

Anas Bukhash, Founder of Bukhash Brothers and Host of #ABtalks, commented:“At #ABtalks, our mission has always been to spark meaningful conversations that inspire real change. With the launch of #ABtalks Business, we are expanding that vision into the corporate world - highlighting the journeys, mindsets, and legacies of business leaders who are shaping industries and communities alike. Partnering with Dubai Cares elevates this platform even further, allowing us to align our work with a cause that empowers lives through education. We look forward to engaging business leaders in discussions that inspire change - both in the boardroom and beyond.”

Building on the success of #ABtalks, the groundbreaking YouTube show that discovers the human behind the title, #ABtalks Business extends this mission to the corporate world. Where the original show educates and unites audiences by showcasing the 'raw' side of celebrities, athletes, and influencers as human beings, #ABtalks Business will apply the same authentic storytelling approach to business leaders. The series will reveal the personal journeys, challenges, and values that shape today's most influential corporate figures, while creating a platform for purpose-driven partnerships.