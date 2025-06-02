Oman Arab Bank Leads The Economic Empowerment Landscape In The Sultanate Of Oman And Is Crowned With The“Outstanding Commitment To SME Growth And Empowerment” Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Muscat. 2 June 2025.

In a remarkable achievement that set the standard for banking expertise in the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Arab Bank's added to its growing record of success, proudly announcing it being the receipt of the“Outstanding Commitment to SME Growth and Empowerment” award - a well-deserved recognition of a deeply rooted strategic vision and clear affirmation of the bank's pivotal role in leading the economic empowerment of entrepreneurs across the Sultanate.

This award is not merely a celebratory milestone, but the natural result of an integrated journey of tireless effort, carefully structured plans, and a real investment in Oman's economic future. It reflects years of consistent dedication, culminating in the development of the bank's comprehensive Tumouhi ecosystem - the most inclusive banking platform designed to support SMEs on every level: financial, technical, digital, and advisory. Oman Arab Bank has transformed from a financial service provider into an active growth partner in the success stories of thousands of local companies by offering flexible, customizable financial solutions, including term loans, working capital financing, and a full range of trade facilities tailored to different stages of business development; however, the bank's role has never been limited to financing - it has built a fully integrated digital infrastructure aligned with global standards, including smart payment solutions such as Soft POS, payment links, full digital banking platforms, and dedicated corporate branches and regional cash centers. Even more, the bank has redefined SME support through structured training and empowerment programs like Ruwad Al Arabi, Women's Leadership Development, and Financial Literacy, as well as through strategic partnerships with national institutions like the SME Development Authority (Riyada) to organize entrepreneurial competitions and targeted empowerment campaigns across Oman's governorates.

Recognizing that many freelance and informal businesses are often overlooked by traditional banking, Oman Arab Bank designed dedicated solutions that accommodate the unique needs of this segment - from street vendors and market traders to taxi drivers and independent service providers - thus driving tangible financial inclusion at the grassroots level. This ground-level presence has helped the bank expand its developmental footprint and reach underserved populations in a practical and meaningful way. Commenting on this achievement,, stated:“This award is a confirmation of what we have committed to from day one - to be a creator of opportunity, not just a responder; a builder of business ecosystems, not just a lender. We believe SMEs are not a complementary sector, but the economic center of gravity and the axis of national transformation toward sustainable growth.” He added,“We don't just offer banking products - we provide a fully integrated environment of support, guidance, expertise, and networks to help every entrepreneur turn ideas into impact.”

With this recognition, Oman Arab Bank once again proves that it is more than a bank - it is a vital developmental force helping reshape Oman's economic landscape and placing SMEs at the heart of the national equation. This aligns directly with Oman Vision 2040's priorities of economic diversification, productivity, youth empowerment, and building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy. The Bank stands firmly present across every step of the SME journey - from funding to advisory, training to partnership, and digital solutions to on-the-ground support - forging ahead with an unwavering commitment to solidify its position as the number one partner for entrepreneurship in Oman, driven by a national vision, relentless ambition, and limitless potential.