Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Check Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle, Brand Endorsements Of 'Heeramandi' Actress
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 38th birthday. From films to business, find out the secret of her 100 crore fortune. Luxury home, cars, and brand endorsements, everything is special</strong></p><img>Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 38th birthday on June 2nd. Zaheer Iqbal's wife may have done selective films, but her earnings and accumulated wealth surprise everyone.<img>Sonakshi Sinha, who charged 2 crores for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', lives a luxurious life in Mumbai.<img>Sonakshi Sinha lives in a luxury apartment (81 Oriette) in Mumbai's posh Bandra area. She shifted here in 2023. Spread over 4,628 sq ft, this house is worth Rs 14 crore.<img>Besides working in Bollywood films and web series, Sonakshi has also invested in business. In 2024, Sonakshi made a big investment in the Indian gold investment platform 'Plus Gold'. She is also the brand ambassador of this company.<img>Sonakshi Sinha also dominates TV and social media ads. She promotes big brands like Streax Hair Color, Asus, Dabur, Colgate, D'damas.<img>According to Autobizz, Sonakshi owns a Mercedes-Benz S350 (Rs 1.42 crore), Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d (Rs 87.76 lakh), BMW 6 Series GT (Rs 76 lakh).<img>According to ABP Live, Lifestyle Asia, Sonakshi's total net worth could be Rs 100 crore.
