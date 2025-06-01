Uzbekistan Sees Continued Progress In Trade And Food Service Industries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The gross value added (GVA) in the trade, accommodation, and food services sectors reached 39.1 trillion soums ($3.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows an 8.8 percent increase in real terms compared to the same period in 2024.

This ascending trajectory underscores the sustained rebound and proliferation of the services domain, a pivotal catalyst for Uzbekistan's economic advancement. The analytics indicate a consistent upward trajectory in Gross Value Added, escalating from 28.6 trillion soums ($2.8 billion) in Q1 2023 to 33.1 trillion soums ($3.2 billion) in Q1 2024, culminating at 39.1 trillion soums ($3.8 billion) in Q1 2025.



Growth trajectories have exhibited minor oscillations throughout the years, with a notable 107.2 percent benchmark established in 2023, subsequently contracting to 104.6 percent in 2024, before experiencing a resurgence to 108.8 percent in 2025.