Uzbekistan Sees Continued Progress In Trade And Food Service Industries
Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows an 8.8 percent increase in real terms compared to the same period in 2024.
This ascending trajectory underscores the sustained rebound and
proliferation of the services domain, a pivotal catalyst for
Uzbekistan's economic advancement. The analytics indicate a
consistent upward trajectory in Gross Value Added, escalating from
28.6 trillion soums ($2.8 billion) in Q1 2023 to 33.1 trillion
soums ($3.2 billion) in Q1 2024, culminating at 39.1 trillion soums
($3.8 billion) in Q1 2025.
Growth trajectories have exhibited minor oscillations throughout the years, with a notable 107.2 percent benchmark established in 2023, subsequently contracting to 104.6 percent in 2024, before experiencing a resurgence to 108.8 percent in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment