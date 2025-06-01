Houzeo Rolls Out“Share Listing” Feature In South Carolina To Boost Real Estate Social Sharing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With its new sharing feature, Houzeo makes it easier than ever for South Carolina buyers to share their favorite homes with the people they care about.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's leading Real Estate Super App, continues to redefine the home-buying experience. The company has launched a new feature called“Share Listing.” This tool allows users to quickly and seamlessly share property listings via email and major social networks, including LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Buying a home involves input and collaboration from the people you love. Whether you're looking at a Charleston waterfront villa or exploring homes for sale in Greenville , Houzeo lets users share listings instantly with a single tap. It's that simple-no more juggling apps or copying links.How the feature works:1. Email Sharing: Simply enter the recipient's email and your name, then click send. It's quick and effortless.2. Social Sharing: Share listings instantly with a single tap across LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and other popular networks.3. Copy Link & Share: Copy a direct URL to share listings anywhere-via text, chat, or email.Houzeo's Flat Fee MLS South Carolina listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Houzeo offers a vast inventory of more than 52,485 South Carolina homes. Coupled with advanced tools like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and Share Listing, it's redefining the home-buying experience for the residents. Houzeo delivers speed, transparency, and convenience throughout South Carolina's housing market .You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers-all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Jai Chavan

Houzeo Corp.

+1 844-448-0110

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.