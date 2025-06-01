Is The US Stock Market Closed This Juneteenth? All You Need To Know
Why is Juneteenth celebrated in the US?
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865. That's when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free. Major General Gordon Granger announced it in Galveston. This happened two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Enforcement lagged badly, especially in remote Confederate areas like Texas . For generations, Black communities celebrated this freedom day. Activists pushed tirelessly for wider recognition. They saw it as crucial American history.
Growing public support led to action. In 2021, Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. President Biden signed it into law. Making it a federal holiday acknowledges a painful past, and it also celebrates the African-American resilience and the nation's hard-won freedom.Will US stock exchanges remain closed on Juneteenth?
Juneteenth falls on June 19, which is a federal holiday in the United States. According to the NYSE and Nasdaq calendars , June 19 will see the stock exchanges remaining closed due to the Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrations.Also Read | Top US penny stocks that traded well in May 2025, will the trend continue?
Juneteenth this year falls on a Thursday, which means trading during any other day of the week will not be affected.Other US stock market holidays this year
Other than June 19, no other holidays fall in June that will see the US stock market closed. The next federal holiday is the US Independence Day, which falls on July 4, 2025. On this day again, Nasdaq and NYSE will remain closed for the day.Remaining stock market holidays for the year include:
- Labor Day, September 01, 2025 Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025 Christmas Day, December 25, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment