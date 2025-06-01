403
EUR/USD Monthly Forecast June 2025: More Volatile (Chart)
- Speculators may not have pleasant memories of EUR/USD price action. Having essentially finished April near the 1.13600 vicinity and after touching lows around the 1.10680 on the 12th of May, the EUR/USD is now around the 1.13465 mark as June gets ready to begin early tomorrow. Price velocity in the EUR/USD and other major currency pairs has been violent and day traders have certainly paid a price if they have not been using proper risk management. There will certainly be some day traders who brag about winning positions achieved in May with the EUR/USD. However, those that lost money due to volatility in early May could outnumber the victors. The EUR/USD has been able to achieve a significant move higher since late in the second week of May, but it has not happened easily. The EUR/USD now finds itself around prices it started the month of May, but optimistic speculators who are bullish naturally may believe higher ground will start to be challenged.
- U.S inflation data has been lower than expected, so some financial institutions may believe lower borrowing rates will start to be seen. If global markets remain cautious this could produce more choppiness in the EUR/USD, but the ability to go higher is attractive for traders who believe USD weakness will continue to be seen.
