Sri Lanka Reports Over Ten Thousand Affected by Intense Weather
(MENAFN) The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Sri Lanka reported that more than 10,000 individuals across 14 districts have been affected by intense weather conditions as of Sunday morning. The situation has resulted in injuries to 19 people, while 2,711 homes have suffered varying degrees of damage due to the harsh climate.
The DMC emphasized that landslide warnings are still active in five key districts: Galle, Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura, urging residents to stay vigilant as the risk remains high. Authorities continue monitoring the affected regions closely to respond swiftly to any emergencies.
In a related update, the meteorological department indicated that the heavy rainfall is expected to subside starting Sunday, potentially easing the immediate threat posed by the severe weather. However, officials caution that the lingering risk of landslides requires ongoing caution in the vulnerable areas.
