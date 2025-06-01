Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sri Lanka Reports Over Ten Thousand Affected by Intense Weather

Sri Lanka Reports Over Ten Thousand Affected by Intense Weather


2025-06-01 09:50:05
(MENAFN) The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Sri Lanka reported that more than 10,000 individuals across 14 districts have been affected by intense weather conditions as of Sunday morning. The situation has resulted in injuries to 19 people, while 2,711 homes have suffered varying degrees of damage due to the harsh climate.

The DMC emphasized that landslide warnings are still active in five key districts: Galle, Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura, urging residents to stay vigilant as the risk remains high. Authorities continue monitoring the affected regions closely to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

In a related update, the meteorological department indicated that the heavy rainfall is expected to subside starting Sunday, potentially easing the immediate threat posed by the severe weather. However, officials caution that the lingering risk of landslides requires ongoing caution in the vulnerable areas.

MENAFN01062025000045017169ID1109621885

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search