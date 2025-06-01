403
Agricultural Producer Prices Jump 9.3% In Early 2025
Jordan News Agency
Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Jordan's Agricultural Producer Price Index (PPI) saw a significant 9.3% increase in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to a report issued Sunday by the Department of Statistics.
The index, a key measure of inflation at the farm level, rose to 111.5 points, up from 102.0 points in the first third of 2024. According to the department's analysis, this overall increase was driven by sharp price hikes in crops such as sweet green peppers, cauliflower, and hot peppers, which collectively hold a 34.3% weighting in the index.
The rise occurred despite price drops in several heavily weighted crops, including eggplant, potatoes, and tomatoes (65.7% weighting).
On a year-on-year basis for the month of April, the price surge was even more pronounced. The agricultural PPI for April 2025 stood at 119.9 points, a 24.6% jump from 96.3 points in April 2024. This was primarily fueled by higher prices for green chickpeas, tomatoes, and melons.
However, the month-on-month data showed a notable decrease. The April index marked a 7.4% drop from the 129.6 points recorded in March 2025. This monthly decline was attributed to falling prices for seasonal produce like loquats, watermelon, and zucchini.
Meanwhile, prices for lemons, tomatoes, and potatoes saw an increase compared to the previous month.
