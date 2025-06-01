403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NYT declares specifics of Kiev’s memorandum
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s latest peace proposal, ahead of the next round of direct negotiations with Russia, includes a call for a ceasefire monitored by international observers, according to a New York Times report citing a senior Ukrainian official. The proposed truce would cover land, sea, and air, although no specific duration was mentioned in the NYT’s coverage.
The last in-person talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on May 16—the first formal negotiations since 2022. That meeting resulted in a major prisoner exchange, with 1,000 POWs released on each side. Both countries had agreed to prepare position papers (memorandums) for future ceasefire discussions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed that the next meeting be held on Monday, June 2, again in Istanbul.
Previously, Kiev had demanded a 30-day ceasefire before entering negotiations, a condition Moscow rejected, warning that Ukraine might use the pause to rearm. The NYT did not indicate whether this timeline is part of Ukraine's current memorandum.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has accused Russia of delaying talks by refusing to share its own memorandum. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying the Russian document would remain confidential and criticized Ukraine’s insistence as “unconstructive.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disclosed that Russia’s memorandum outlines principles for a settlement, a timeline for a peace deal, and a temporary ceasefire plan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that a full ceasefire would require Ukraine to end military mobilization, stop receiving Western arms, and pull back from territories annexed by Russia in 2022 following referendums.
Meanwhile, US envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told ABC News that Kiev should participate in the upcoming talks regardless of Russia’s stance on its memorandum. Kellogg, who has reviewed Ukraine’s proposal, said it contains 22 provisions that he described as “reasonable” and “pretty good.”
The last in-person talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on May 16—the first formal negotiations since 2022. That meeting resulted in a major prisoner exchange, with 1,000 POWs released on each side. Both countries had agreed to prepare position papers (memorandums) for future ceasefire discussions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed that the next meeting be held on Monday, June 2, again in Istanbul.
Previously, Kiev had demanded a 30-day ceasefire before entering negotiations, a condition Moscow rejected, warning that Ukraine might use the pause to rearm. The NYT did not indicate whether this timeline is part of Ukraine's current memorandum.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has accused Russia of delaying talks by refusing to share its own memorandum. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying the Russian document would remain confidential and criticized Ukraine’s insistence as “unconstructive.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disclosed that Russia’s memorandum outlines principles for a settlement, a timeline for a peace deal, and a temporary ceasefire plan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that a full ceasefire would require Ukraine to end military mobilization, stop receiving Western arms, and pull back from territories annexed by Russia in 2022 following referendums.
Meanwhile, US envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told ABC News that Kiev should participate in the upcoming talks regardless of Russia’s stance on its memorandum. Kellogg, who has reviewed Ukraine’s proposal, said it contains 22 provisions that he described as “reasonable” and “pretty good.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment