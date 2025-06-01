Paraglider Peng Yujiang's Viral Video May Not Be As Terrifying As He Claimed Here's How AI May Have Aided It
Peng had no oxygen masks and survived extreme cold and high wind speeds. He suffered frostbite and low oxygen levels but had recorded the entire 72-minute flight.
“It was terrifying... Everything was white. I couldn't see any direction. Without the compass, I wouldn't have known which way I was going. I thought I was flying straight, but in reality, I was spinning,” Peng told the Chinese media.Also Read | Watch: Paraglider gets sucked into clouds as high as Mount Everest Was it AI-generated?
According to the initial investigation, the first five seconds of the viral video might be AI-generated . In the viral clip, Peng can be seen gliding at high altitude with his legs dangling, but the footage is reportedly cropped.
NBC News said Peng's video was cropped out to omit Doubao AI's logo, suggesting that the ByteDance -owned company's AI tool likely created at least the first five seconds of the viral video.
The omitted portion of the viral video was uploaded separately to Facebook on May 25 with the company's watermark.
“It's unclear if the remaining footage of Peng gliding through the sky, which differs from the first five seconds, is authentic or not,” the news outlet said.
GetReal Labs, an AI-verification company, corroborated the claims, stating that the analysis of the footage yielded proof of AI use.Also Read | Goa: 'God sends an angel from sky' to deliver a lighter; check the viral video
“We were able to extract a few frames and analyse them using our Inspect platform, and our models confirm that the images are synthetic,” said GetReal Labs. It also said that several other elements in the video differed from the rest of the footage.
News agency Reuters, which distributed the clip without the AI logo, has since removed the video. Other news outlets have also removed their versions of the video.
“We have reason to believe this is an AI-generated video and are currently working on killing this footage,” Reuters said.Also Read | Big Bang Arrival! Pakistani paraglider crash-lands right on chief guest Peng gets banned from flying
The Chinese paraglider has now been banned from flying for six months.
Authorities in Gansu punished him for not submitting a flight plan and banned his companion, Gu Zhimin, for sharing the video online without permission.
Peng Yujiang's flight was not officially approved. He, nevertheless, claimed he was doing ground paragliding training when strong winds lifted him up.
The Gansu Aero Sports Association called it an accident, not illegal flying. Still, according to Sixth Tone, it suspended him from flying for six months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment