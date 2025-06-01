Ministry Of Awqaf Releases 71St Edition Of Desk Calendar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has released the 71st edition of the Qatari Desk Calendar, set to Doha's mean time for the Hijri year 1447.

Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanim Al-Thani emphasised the calendar's significance as a religious, educational, and cultural resource, which the ministry has consistently published at the start of each new Hijri year for decades.

He highlighted the ministry's commitment to providing a calendar that meets the spiritual and intellectual needs of Muslims, serving as a companion in travel and daily life, encouraging good deeds, and reminding users of the importance of worship, time management, and responsibility. The calendar has evolved to become a valuable reference, offering insights into Islamic rulings, authentic prophetic traditions related to the virtues of specific months and days, as well as daily supplications.

It also includes historical and national events that marked significant turning points in the life of the Muslim community, providing lessons and reflection, alongside wisdom, poetry, and engaging narratives that combine enjoyment with knowledge.

He added that the calendar features detailed information on astronomical timings, star constellations, monthly alignments, and climatic characteristics. It also provides seasonal guidance on agriculture and fishing