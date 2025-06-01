Qatar, UN Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani on Friday met with H E Sigrid Kaag, who serves as Under-Secretary-General, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process ad interim, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and emphasised the need to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.