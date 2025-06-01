'Ministry Of Municipality Continues Tireless Efforts To Enhance Performance'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the Ministry continues its tireless efforts to enhance institutional performance and provide high-quality government services that are in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 and meet the aspirations of citizens and residents.

During his meeting with the Ministry's institutional excellence team, the Minister said that institutional excellence is an effective tool for raising overall performance and enhancing customer satisfaction with the Ministry's services.

He emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of quality and continuous improvement within the work environment, as these are fundamental pillars of sustainable institutional development.

The Ministry, he added, attaches significant importance to implementing the institutional excellence model across its various sectors to raise the efficiency of government performance and achieve higher levels of effectiveness and efficiency.

The meeting reviewed the Ministry's progress in adopting institutional excellence standards as well as the efforts made to translate these standards into practical initiatives and development projects in various sectors.