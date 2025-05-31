403
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northern Japan
(MENAFN) A significant earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northern Japan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed, with no immediate information on damage or injuries.
The seismic event occurred near Kushiro city on Hokkaido island at around 5:37 p.m. local time (0837 GMT), according to the USGS.
The quake originated 20 kilometers (12 miles) beneath the surface, the agency reported.
Japanese officials have yet to provide updates on any potential casualties or damage. Authorities also confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake.
