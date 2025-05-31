Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northern Japan

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northern Japan


2025-05-31 06:47:44
(MENAFN) A significant earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northern Japan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed, with no immediate information on damage or injuries.

The seismic event occurred near Kushiro city on Hokkaido island at around 5:37 p.m. local time (0837 GMT), according to the USGS.

The quake originated 20 kilometers (12 miles) beneath the surface, the agency reported.

Japanese officials have yet to provide updates on any potential casualties or damage. Authorities also confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake.

MENAFN31052025000045017169ID1109619043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search