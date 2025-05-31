Tata Harrier EV Set To Debut On June 3 With Long Range And Enhanced Safety

Tata Motors is set to launch the facelifted Harrier on June 3rd, following recent Altroz launch. The Harrier EV, showcased at Auto Expo 2025, boasts significant design upgrades and a potential 5-star safety rating, promising robust SUV experience.

Tata Harrier EV Launch: Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Altroz premium hatchback. Now, they're gearing up to launch the facelifted Harrier on June 3rd. Along with advanced features, the design gets an upgrade. Tata is steadily preparing to dominate the EV market. Let's see what's special about the new Harrier.

Harrier EV Design

If you're waiting for the Tata Harrier EV, this news is for you. First unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, the production model is coming soon. Expect significant design changes. Sources say it'll be a robust SUV, potentially achieving a 5-star safety rating. Dimensions remain unchanged, with only cosmetic updates. No space issues here.

Harrier EV Range

The new Harrier EV might use a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing 500+ km range on a full charge. Regular and fast charging options will be available. Designed for both on-road and off-road driving.

Harrier EV Safety

For safety, the Harrier EV might include ABS+EBD, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, brake assist, auto hold, and ESC as standard. Expect a robust build.

Harrier EV Price

Tata hasn't revealed pricing yet, but sources suggest an ex-showroom price starting around ₹17.89 lakh. It'll compete directly with the Creta EV.