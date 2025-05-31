UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For June 2025 Announced
The UAE has announced fuel prices for June. In May, fuel rates rose slightly after two months of consecutive dips.
The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:
- Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 in May.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.47. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.39 a litre, compared to Dh2.39 a litre in May.
Diesel will be charged at Dh2.45 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.52.
Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.
