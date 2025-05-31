UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For June 2025 Announced

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-31 04:20:55
The UAE has announced fuel prices for June. In May, fuel rates rose slightly after two months of consecutive dips.

The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 in May.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.47.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.39 a litre, compared to Dh2.39 a litre in May.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.45 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.52.

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.

