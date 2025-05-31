Dubai's First Tokenised Property Fully Funded Within A Day

Dubai's first tokenised property has been fully funded within a day, reflecting exceptionally strong demand from small investors. The property attracted 224 investors from over 40 nationalities, with an average investment amount of Dh10,714.

On May 25, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the region's first tokenised real estate investment project through the 'Prypco Mint' platform in collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara), the Central Bank of the UAE, the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through the Real Estate Sandbox.

Launched by Prypco, the platform allows fractional investment in premium Dubai properties through blockchain-based tokens starting from just Dh2,000.

"To see our first property fully funded in just a day reflects not only the strength of the concept but also a clear market demand for smarter, more accessible investment solutions. It's a strong step forward in enabling Real Estate Freedom for all," said Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco.

Benefits of buying tokenised property

Built on Ctrl Alt's Web3 infrastructure, the platform converts tangible real estate assets into secure, digital tokens, each linked to a legally recognised Property Token Ownership Certificate issued by the DLD. This grants investors the same rights as traditional property ownership with none of the associated administrative burden while enjoying benefits such as rental income, capital appreciation, and liquidity.

Currently, people with Emirates ID can invest in tokenized real estate projects only. It will open to global investors in the coming months.

Investors will benefit from both rental income and capital appreciation as well.

It is estimated that tokenised assets are projected to represent up to 7 per cent of Dubai's real estate market by 2033, reaching Dh60 billion.