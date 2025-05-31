403
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Undermining Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that Russia is taking all possible steps to ensure that upcoming peace discussions “bring no results.”
After meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv, Zelenskyy shared that they talked about diplomatic initiatives, expressing appreciation to Türkiye and its Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for “supporting our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.”
He highlighted Türkiye’s help in arranging an event that led to the liberation of a thousand Ukrainian detainees from Russian imprisonment, emphasizing that retrieving all Ukrainians still detained remains a top priority.
Zelenskyy also noted that Russia has repeatedly dismissed international demands for a ceasefire and has failed to deliver a written outline of core settlement principles.
“Russia continues to ignore all calls from the world to cease fire and continues its killings,” Zelenskyy remarked, explaining that Moscow has yet to produce the promised ‘memorandum’ after the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
“Ukraine has received no documents from them — nor has Türkiye.”
The Ukrainian president underlined that any future dialogue should have a well-defined agenda and be thoroughly prepared to have real impact.
“We value all our cooperation with Türkiye aimed at making diplomacy effective. We are grateful for Türkiye’s clear stance — consistent and full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he concluded.
