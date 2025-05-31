AI CEO bluntly issues caution

Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of the AI research firm Anthropic and former OpenAI executive, has issued a serious warning: artificial intelligence could eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs in the U.S. within the next five years. In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, Amodei urged both government officials and tech developers to prepare for the disruptive impact of rapid automation.According to Amodei, AI is advancing quickly in sectors such as finance, law, consulting, and technology—particularly in roles that don’t require extensive experience. He believes this could push U.S. unemployment to between 10% and 20% in the short term, a shift that the public and political leaders are largely unprepared for.He criticized the tendency to downplay the potential risks, especially for younger professionals entering the workforce, and warned that without a more honest conversation, the nation could be blindsided by job losses.While a recent Meta-commissioned report from the Linux Foundation emphasized AI’s economic benefits—like increased efficiency and innovation—Amodei remains concerned that awareness of AI's downsides remains low. He also fears the U.S. government may avoid addressing the issue directly, worried that public concern could lead to economic instability or reduce competitiveness with China.Amodei predicted that businesses could begin rapidly replacing human workers with AI “almost overnight” once the cost savings become clear. He said employers may stop hiring or refilling roles entirely, opting for AI systems instead.To mitigate these impacts, Amodei proposed several measures, including creating an index to monitor AI’s effect on jobs, providing lawmakers with regular updates, and implementing a “token tax” where a portion of AI-generated revenue is redistributed to support displaced workers.His warning coincides with major layoffs across industries, with some attributing these cuts to AI-driven changes. Recently, Microsoft let go of 6,000 employees despite solid earnings, Walmart eliminated 1,500 corporate jobs for efficiency reasons, and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike reduced its workforce by 500, citing a tech shift fueled by AI.

