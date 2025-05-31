403
Security Forces Engage In Encounter With Naxalites In Jharkhand, Seize Explosives And Daily-Use Items
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Jhariakela : The security forces engaged in an encounter with members of the banned Naxalite organisation CPI (Maoist) at around 12 PM on May 30. The encounter occurred in the hilly/forest areas of Vangram Tirilposi under Jhariakela Police Station in Jharkhand, a press release said.</p><p>During the encounter, seeing the security forces gaining an upper hand, the Naxalites fled from the incident spot by taking advantage of the forests and mountains.</p><p>Explosives and other daily-use items were recovered and seized by the security forces during the search operation.</p><p>Recently, the Indian forces conducted a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, eliminating 27 Naxals, which included top commander Basavaraju.</p><p>Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI (Maoist), has been involved in Naxalite activities for the past 40-45 years and has been involved in more than 200 Naxalite activities. </p><p>Meanwhile, Naxal activity in Bastar and many regions of India has "reduced significantly" as a result of carrying out operations against the banned and "illegal" CPI-M outfit, a police official said on Wednesday.</p><p>Inspector General (IG) of police, Bastar, P Sundarraj told ANI, "As a result of carrying out operations against the banned and illegal CPI-M outfit, Naxal activity in Bastar and many regions of India has reduced significantly... 4 districts of Bastar sub-division, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Kanker were identified as the most affected LWE districts... 6 districts of Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, Dhamtari, and Rajnandgaon, will be specially monitored by us for any kind of resurgence".</p><p>The IG stated that most of the districts in Chhattisgarh are seeing a drop in naxal activity.</p><p>"In the country, only 18 districts are Naxal-affected and 28 districts are included in the list of districts of maximum thrust... District of maximum thrust means that naxal activity in the district has reduced to a great extent, but strict observations are still required... Most of the districts in Chhattisgarh are seeing a drop in naxal activity...," he said. </p>
