Vaniam Grouptm Introduces Vaniam Intelligencetm: Purpose-Built AI, Guided By Human Insight

CHICAGO, Ill., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam GroupTM, a leader in medical communications, is proud to announce the launch of Vaniam IntelligenceTM, our platform that integrates proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise to transform how biopharma companies develop strategies and make decisions. Designed to deliver actionable insights early, Vaniam Intelligence empowers clients to stay ahead in a competitive and rapidly evolving landscape.

Built with a steadfast commitment to ethical stewardship, compliance, and confidentiality, the platform combines advanced AI capabilities with Vaniam Group's deep oncology expertise and connectivity to drive smarter decisions and accelerate meaningful outcomes.

"At Vaniam Group, we believe the most transformative innovations emerge when human expertise and cutting-edge technology work hand in hand," said Deanna B. van Gestel, Founder and CEO. "With Vaniam Intelligence, we are delivering on our commitment to create smarter, purpose-driven solutions that give our clients the confidence and clarity they need to develop and commercialize therapies in an increasingly complex environment."

A Unified Platform to Connect, Simplify, and Accelerate

Vaniam Intelligence serves as an evolutionary hub for Vaniam Group's offerings, unifying proprietary datasets, strategic insights, and advanced analytics into a single, purpose-built platform. By intelligently organizing and analyzing data, the platform enables clients to:



Accelerate decision-making

Integrate workflows Enhance connectivity across their enterprise

"Vaniam Intelligence bridges the gap between fragmented data and strategic action," said Steve Tulk, Chief Technology Officer. "What sets it apart is its deliberate focus on keeping people at the center-guiding every insight through the lens of human expertise, ethical responsibility, and scientific relevance. By fusing advanced AI with lived clinical and strategic experience, we're helping biopharma teams uncover trends, align strategies, and act faster with confidence and clarity."

At the heart of Vaniam Intelligence is a simple yet powerful principle: the most impactful technology serves people. Unlike tools designed solely for automation, Vaniam Intelligence combines proprietary insights, therapeutic expertise, and ethical AI to support thoughtful, human-centered decision-making.

"Vaniam Intelligence is more than a platform-it's a differentiator," said van Gestel. "It's designed to help our clients navigate high-stakes decisions with clarity and purpose."

Learn More

Vaniam Intelligence was designed for our clients who value clarity, connection, and scientific rigor in an increasingly complex environment. If you're navigating high-stakes decisions in oncology, hematology, or other pioneering areas, we invite you to explore how purpose-built AI, grounded in human insight, can support your work.

Visit to learn more or schedule a personalized introduction to Vaniam Intelligence. Email: [email protected] to connect directly with our team.

ABOUT VANIAM GROUP

As the premier medical communications leader, Vaniam Group fosters meaningful collaboration between biopharma innovators and the medical community. By seamlessly integrating strategic expertise with advanced technology, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their drug development and commercial portfolios, driving impactful outcomes across the healthcare community.

At Vaniam Group, we bridge the gap between biopharma innovators and healthcare providers (HCPs). With deep scientific expertise, actionable insights, and advanced technology-including AI-powered solutions-we help the leading biopharma companies connect with HCPs in ways that inspire trust, foster collaboration, and deliver results.

Rooted in high-science medical communications and a proven history of building meaningful relationships, we ensure your message resonates with the audiences who matter most. Our expertise spans oncology, hematology, cell therapy, rare diseases, metabolic disorders, immunology, and other pioneering areas, driving progress in some of the most critical fields in medicine.

Partner with Vaniam Group to amplify innovations, accelerate breakthroughs, and shape the future of healthcare. .

Media Contact:

Paige Brennecke

C-Suite Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC

