First Made-In-India Indigenous Semiconductor Chip Set For 2025 Launch: Minister Vaishnaw

MENAFN - KNN India)India is preparing to launch its first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip within the current year, marking a pivotal milestone in the country's technology manufacturing capabilities.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development during the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Business Summit on Thursday.

The inaugural chip will feature specifications ranging between 28 to 90 nanometres, targeting a market segment that represents 60 percent of global semiconductor demand.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasised the government's focused strategy in selecting this specific range, which aligns with substantial market opportunities while leveraging India's manufacturing capabilities.

Current progress indicates six fabrication units are under construction across the country, supporting the domestic semiconductor manufacturing initiative launched in 2022.

The minister reported steady advancement in development timelines, with the first Made in India chip rollout anticipated before year-end.

Chips within the 28-90 nanometre range serve critical applications in automotive systems, telecommunications infrastructure, power equipment, and railway operations.

In semiconductor technology, smaller nanometre measurements indicate higher transistor density, resulting in enhanced performance and improved energy efficiency for electronic devices and systems.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasised the critical need for India to develop indigenous intellectual property, products, designs, and technical standards.

This approach aims to reduce dependence on imported technology while establishing India as a competitive force in global semiconductor markets through domestic innovation and production capabilities.

The minister highlighted artificial intelligence as a transformative technology comparable to the internet's revolutionary impact on global commerce and communication.

Vaishnaw underscored the importance of developing AI systems that accommodate India's linguistic diversity, cultural nuances, and social frameworks.

He referenced the ongoing development of Sarvam, an India-centric AI model designed to address local market requirements and cultural considerations in artificial intelligence applications.

A new policy framework is under development to facilitate systematic testing of innovative solutions at scale, with expansion plans based on performance metrics and practical results.

This approach aims to create sustainable pathways for integrating emerging technologies and entrepreneurial innovations into established infrastructure systems.

(KNN Bureau)