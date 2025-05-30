Ministry Of Municipality Shares Guidelines On Choosing Udhiyah Animal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality in Qatar (MoM) has released a quick set of guidelines for choosing the right Udhiyah animal (sacrifice) for Eid al-Adha.



Highest and lowest temperatures recorded around Qatar Bike delivery suspended for peak summer hours in Qatar

Read Also

Before purchasing an Udhiya animal, make sure that it meets the health requirements and specifications:

By choosing your Udhiya animal carefully and responsibly, you contribute to the protection of your health and the health of the overall community.