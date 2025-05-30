Ministry Of Municipality Shares Guidelines On Choosing Udhiyah Animal
Doha: The Ministry of Municipality in Qatar (MoM) has released a quick set of guidelines for choosing the right Udhiyah animal (sacrifice) for Eid al-Adha.
Before purchasing an Udhiya animal, make sure that it meets the health requirements and specifications:Choose to do your purchase from an approved point of sale and under veterinary supervision. Inspect the sheep visually, looking out for signs of weakness, abuse, or sickness. Using your hands, verify that the wool of the sheep is healthy and not pale looking or disintegrated. The sheep must have signs of livelihood and activity; avoid ones who seem dormant, tired, and sleepy. Inspect exposed skin for signs of sickness or unexplained change in color. Reach out inside the sheep's mouth to inspect the teeth and tongue for any signs of sickness or defect. Verify if you can touch the animal's back to reach the spine bones easily, and also the skin around its belly. Avoid skinny or overly fat animals as those are usually signs of negligence and malpractice in raising livestock. Check the eyes of the animal as they should not be reddish or sparkly.
By choosing your Udhiya animal carefully and responsibly, you contribute to the protection of your health and the health of the overall community.
