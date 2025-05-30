Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025: Important Dates And Significance

When Does Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Begin?: Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated four times a year. Each Navratri holds unique importance. Two are Prakat Navratri and two are Gupt Navratri. Prakat Navratri is celebrated in Chaitra and Ashwin months, while Gupt Navratri falls in Ashadha and Magha. This year, Ashadha Gupt Navratri will be observed in June-July 2025. Learn more about Ashadha Gupt Navratri...

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Start Date

According to scholars, Ashadha Gupt Navratri commences on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi and continues until Navami Tithi. The Panchang indicates that this year, Ashadha Shukla Pratipada Tithi begins on June 25, Wednesday, at 4:01 PM and extends until June 26, Thursday, at 1:24 PM. Since Pratipada Tithi's sunrise is on June 26, Gupt Navratri will begin on this day. This Gupt Navratri will be observed until July 4, Friday.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri Ashtami-Navami Date

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of Ashadha Gupt Navratri falls on July 3, Thursday. Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day. On July 4, Navami Tithi, the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri is prescribed. Both these dates are considered auspicious for Kanya Pujan (girl child worship).

Significance of Ashadha Gupt Navratri

Of the four Navratris celebrated annually, two Prakat Navratris are for common people who worship the Goddess through sattvic methods. The other two, Gupt Navratris, involve tamasic worship, including offerings of meat and alcohol. During these Gupt Navratris, devotees seek secret powers by propitiating Shiva and Shakti's destructive forces like Dakini, Shakini, ghosts, and goblins. Hence, it's called Gupt Navratri. Householders are advised to refrain from performing Goddess worship during Ashadha Gupt Navratri.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.