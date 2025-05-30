WHO Warns Of New COVID Variant, Reported In Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, And Western Pacific Regions
GENEVA, May 30 (NNN-AGENCIES) - COVID-19 cases are reportedly on the rise again as a new variant spreads in some parts of the world.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated NB.1.8.1 as a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring due to its rising global prevalence and rapid transmission.
In an alert issued this week, the organization noted that most reported cases are concentrated in the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, and Western Pacific regions.
Experts are warning that the new strain may be more transmissible than previous variants and now accounts for more than 10% of global infections.
Common symptoms include sore throat, fatigue, fever, mild cough, muscle aches and nasal congestion. Gastrointestinal symptoms may also occur in some cases.
WHO is urging member states to remain vigilant, adapt to evolving epidemiological trends, and leverage COVID-19 management strategies to strengthen systems for all respiratory disease threats.
“Member States should continue offering COVID-19 vaccines in line with WHO recommendations”, it appealed. - NNN-AGENCIES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment