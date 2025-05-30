US Ambassador Reflects On Three 'Incredible' Years In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis (pictured) has announced his tenure coming to end soon, marking the close of what he described as“three incredible years” serving in Doha.

In a heartfelt farewell message shared across social media, Ambassador Davis expressed deep gratitude to the people of Qatar for their“warmth and partnership” and reflected on the major milestones of his diplomatic mission.

“It has been a true honour to call Doha home,” Ambassador Davis said.“I'll be in town a few more weeks - feel free to say hello if you see me out and about!”

In a video message accompanying his post, Ambassador Davis looked back on his ambassadorship, which spanned major events and strategic collaboration between the United States and Qatar.“I want to take a moment to reflect on my time as US Ambassador to Qatar as my time is quickly coming to a close,” he said.

“I've had the opportunity to see it all, beginning with the World Cup in 2022 and culminating with President Trump's recent historic visit to Doha, the first official visit by a sitting US President.”

He highlighted the strengthening of ties between the two nations across sectors such as commerce, energy, education, and innovation.

He credited the close partnership for meaningful global impact, citing joint efforts in humanitarian work and regional diplomacy.

“Together, we've changed the world,” Ambassador Davis said.“We worked together to relocate Afghans who helped us and stood beside us during that conflict, taking them from lives of great peril to hope-filled futures. We supported Qatar's efforts at peace in Gaza and their work to provide humanitarian assistance.”

Acknowledging Qatar's critical diplomatic role, he added,“Qatar made it possible for families of hostages, including American hostages, to be reunited. That work continues. The path toward peace runs through Doha.”

With his departure imminent, Ambassador Davis expressed confidence in the future of US-Qatar relations.“As I think about what's next for this relationship, I know it will only grow. President Trump will nominate someone who has his trust... someone I know who will bring great enthusiasm and experience, and in time... a sincere love for Qatar as the next US ambassador.”

The Ambassador also took time to commend his team at the US embassy.“None of my success would be possible without this incredible team.”

As he prepares to leave, Ambassador Davis emphasised that his connection to Qatar will endure.“My love and commitment for Qatar and Qatari citizens and those who call Qatar home is not ending. I will always be an ally and a friend. I will always be a brother. I will always put my heart into it.”

He closed his message with a quote from poet E.E. Cummings,“I carry your heart. I carry it in my heart.”