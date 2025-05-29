403
Female Veterans Honored For Their Service At The Church Of Scientology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On May 25th, 2025, a day before Memorial Day, female veterans from around Florida were honored for their service and sacrifice at a special dinner at the Historic Fort Harrison. The dinner was hosted by Tami Martin, a local veterans advocate and the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. The women, from all divisions of the military – Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Army – were treated to a complimentary dinner and given certificates of honor, thanking them for their service.
The challenges female veterans face are many, one guest noted that,“Being a woman in the military is tough – it's already tough without being a woman. But when you get there, you are surrounded by men, so it takes a lot to build yourself up to that level.”
Several studies, such as one from the National Veterans Homeless Support nonprofit reveal the once-hidden prevalence of sexual abuse in the military. Their study states that 1 in 3 female veterans report experiencing some form of sexual abuse or harassment during their time of service.
“These women have been through a lot, but they are also some of the most dedicated citizens of our country,” said Lisa Mansell, Community Affairs Director for the Church in Clearwater.“They remain strong and full of purpose, which is why we were happy to acknowledge them with this special dinner. As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said in The Way to Happiness, 'Factually, the society runs on men and women of good will... As they guard the street, counsel the children, take the temperatures, put out the fires and speak good sense in quiet voices, one is apt to overlook the fact that people of good will are the ones that keep the world going and Man alive upon this Earth.'”
About the Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:
Originally constructed in 1926, the Fort Harrison has served as the center of Scientology and community activities since 1975. An 11-month restoration of the facility was completed in March 2009. The Fort Harrison today serves as a religious retreat for Scientologists visiting Clearwater. It also provides a major venue for cultural and philanthropic galas, award ceremonies and benefit performances and events, utilized by dozens of nonprofit organizations.
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. To learn more, visit
