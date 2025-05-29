Regency Centers To Present At Nareit Reitweek 2025 Investor Conference
|Regency Centers Presentation
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 3, 2025
|Time:
|3:15 pm – 3:45 pm ET
|Webcast Link:
|Regency Centers Presentation Link
About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit .
Kathryn McKie
904 598 7348
