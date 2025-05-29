Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Regency Centers To Present At Nareit Reitweek 2025 Investor Conference


2025-05-29 04:31:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency”,“Regency Centers” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced that the Company's management team is scheduled to present at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 3:15 pm ET. To listen to the presentation, please use the webcast information provided below. A link to the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com.

Regency Centers Presentation
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Time: 3:15 pm – 3:45 pm ET
Webcast Link: Regency Centers Presentation Link

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit .

Kathryn McKie
904 598 7348
...

