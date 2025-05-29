Longhorn Village Celebrates The Opening Of 136,000-Square-Foot Expansion May 28
Austinites aged 65 and older are the fastest-growing group in the city, according to the City of Austin Planning Department . With only six homes per floor, the expansion offers a hybrid of villa-style luxury and the convenience of apartment living where residents can enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle, indulge in top-notch amenities and connect with a vibrant community of neighbors and friends.
"This expansion allows us to continue delivering the impeccable service and experiences the growing population deserve and building upon a higher caliber of life enrichment while evolving to address the needs of a new generation of retirees," said Nichole Ulrich, Executive Director of Longhorn Village. Ulrich also noted that residences are nearly all reserved, in addition to a growing waitlist.
Developed by Greenbrier Development and designed by Perkins Eastman , with construction by White Construction , the 136,000-square-foot space blends style and functionality with the charm of Steiner Ranch's natural beauty.
"Many of our residents plan for the future with an eye toward maintaining independence while having access to a full continuum of care," said Deidre Kinsey , Chief Executive Officer of Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding, Inc. Kinsey previously served as CEO and Executive Director of Longhorn Village for 12 years. "This peace of mind allows them to focus on building friendships, exploring new interests and experiencing a unique brand of retirement living that ultimately enhances and enriches their lifestyles."
Longhorn Village, which welcomed its first residents in 2009, is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. The community, located in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, boasts stunning Hill Country views, enriching educational opportunities, endless activities and attractions, and proximity to the University of Texas from which many residents enjoy the benefits of the official Texas Exes membership, making it a draw for older adults who value location and lifestyle.
Longhorn Village is located at 12501 Longhorn Pkwy. in Austin. For more information, call 512.266.5600 or visit longhornvillage .
About Longhorn Village
Longhorn Village is a premier Life Plan Community in the master-planned neighborhood of Steiner Ranch in Austin, Texas. It offers luxurious amenities and a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. Founded in partnership with The University of Texas Exes and now operated by Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding, Inc., Longhorn Village is dedicated to lifelong learning, life enrichment and healthy longevity to provide seniors with the ultimate retirement experience.
Media Contact
Rachel Lambright, Angell Marketing
480.262.1837
[email protected]
SOURCE Longhorn Village
