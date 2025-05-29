Ihomefinder Joins Beachesmls Marketplace To Deliver Advanced IDX And Marketing Solutions At Exclusive Discount

South Florida Agents Can Now Access iHomefinder Max with AI-Powered Tools, Lead Generation, and Mobile App

EUGENE, Ore., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iHomefinder, a leading provider of real estate property search technology and online marketing solutions, today announced its newest partnership with BeachesMLS, one of Florida's largest multiple listing services. Through this collaboration, BeachesMLS members will now have exclusive access to iHomefinder Max at special discounted pricing via the BeachesMLS Marketplace.

iHomefinder Max offers agents a comprehensive, mobile-optimized platform that goes far beyond traditional IDX. The solution equips real estate professionals with lead database mining, AI-driven marketing automations, high-intent seller leads, lead capture, lead scoring, and an intuitive mobile app, giving agents the ability to grow their business from anywhere.

"Partnering with BeachesMLS is an exciting opportunity to help thousands of real estate professionals across South Florida increase their deal flow," said Bryson Womack, Vice President of Sales at iHomefinder. "Our platform is purpose-built to help agents close more deals with intelligent lead nurturing, automated engagement, and push notifications from our Mobile App."

BeachesMLS serves more than 43,000 members across Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie counties. By joining the MLS Marketplace, iHomefinder reinforces its commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions to agents navigating an increasingly competitive and mobile-first real estate landscape.

BeachesMLS members interested in learning more about the exclusive iHomefinder Max offering can visit the MLS Marketplace or contact iHomefinder for more information.

About iHomefinder

iHomefinder is one of the industry's leading providers of real estate search technology and online marketing tools. With more than 20 years of experience, iHomefinder has been at the forefront of delivering integral technology solutions for real estate professionals.

This exclusive offer is now available to all members of the BeachesMLS through their MLS Marketplace.

SOURCE iHomefinder Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED