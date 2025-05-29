GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 29/05: More Gains (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3590. Add a stop-loss at 1.3385. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3385. Add a stop-loss at 1.3590.
While this trend is good, officials worry that Trump's tariffs on imported goods will push prices higher later this year. Retailers like Target and Walmart have all hinted that they will hike prices.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe GBP/USD exchange rate rose to a high of 1.3592 earlier this week and then pulled back after the US consumer confidence data on Tuesday and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.The pair is slightly above the key support at 1.3430, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern that has been forming since last year. Cup and handle is one of the top continuation signs in technical analysis.The GBP/USD pair remains above the 50-day moving average. Therefore, the most likely scenario is where it drops and retests the support at 1.3430 and then resumes the uptrend. More gains will be confirmed if the pair rallies above the year-to-date high of 1.3592. A drop below the upper side of the cup at 1.3430 will invalidate the bullish view.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
