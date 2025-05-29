Agriculture Minister, IFA Chief Talk Environmental Sustainability, Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture, Eng. Khaled Hneifat, on Thursday affirmed Jordan's "commitment" to supporting transition to achieve sustainable and environmentally friendly fertilizer production and encourage national companies to invest in renewable energy and innovation.The minister added that this effort aligns with Jordan's national goals and "ambitious" policies to realise environmental sustainability and enhance food security, in cooperation with international partners.Talking to CEO and Director General of the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), Alzbeta Klein, who is visiting the Kingdom, Hneifat highlighted the "pioneering" role of the Arab Potash Company (APC) in the Kingdom's fertilizer industry and its efforts to support local communities and national projects.Hneifat also referred to APC's support for the Cocoon (Environmental Water Conservation) project, implemented by the Royal Scientific Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) under the joint supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture and the company.During the meeting, which was attended by APC CEO Dr. Ma'an Nsour, Hneifat highlighted the IFA's "vital" role as a global voice for the fertilizer industry, within its efforts to promote sustainable agricultural practices, encourage efficient fertilizer use, innovation in nutrient management, and provide market information that enhances "efficiency" of global supply chains.Hneifat noted Jordan is a "key" partner in the global food security system, thanks to its natural resources, mainly production of potash and phosphate, as two essential elements for crop growth and action to ensure food security.Hneifat stated Jordan, through its leading national companies, led by the APC, contributes to supporting the fertilizer needs of regional and global markets and is working in cooperation with the IFA to promote innovation and sustainability in this vital sector.Huneifat reiterated Jordan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the IFA and international partners to support the transition towards sustainable agricultural practices and ensure more resilient global food security.In this context, he called for expanding cooperation and partnerships to serve farmers and agricultural communities worldwide.Klein, in turn, valued the Kingdom's "crucial" role in supporting the global fertilizer industry through phosphate and potash production, praising the APC as "a model of national success and a major contributor" to the global fertilizer sector.Klein noted the importance of the company's "active" participation in the IFA's specialized committees and programs, particularly those related to sustainability, innovation, and startup support initiatives.Klein voiced the IFA's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Jordan and its leading companies, mainly APC and the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), to support innovation in nutrient management, accelerate industry decarbonization efforts, and enhance global food security to address growing challenges.Jordan is not only a "key regional player but also a strategic partner" of the association in achieving global goals to achieve more sustainable and efficient agriculture, she pointed out.