Prosecco DOC Announces New And Returning Retail Partners For 8Th And Largest Edition Of National Prosecco Week

Top U.S. retailers-including Costco, Total Wine & More, Albertsons, Twin Liquors, Spec's and Binny's- are set to make this edition the most wide-reaching yet

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 8th edition of National Prosecco Week taking place in less than one month, from June 2nd to 8th 2025 , the Prosecco DOC Consorzio is proud to announce a growing roster of retail partners across the United States making it the biggest edition ever. This year, over 2,000 retail stores will join the nationwide campaign to celebrate America's favorite sparkling wine category.

Nationwide retailer Total Wine & More , with 276 participating stores is among the first-time retail partners for the 2025 campaign, featuring dedicated in-store promotional displays and online promotions.

Returning for 2025, family-owned Texas chain Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods -with over 200 locations-and retail giant Costco continue their support of the campaign. Costco once again leads with the highest number of participating stores for National Prosecco Week 2025 , with 517 locations across the U.S. -an increase from their 2024 commitment-and will also boost visibility through digital promotions across its social media channels.

Other participants for 2025 include leading Midwest wine & spirits retailer Binny's , Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions locations across California, Twin Liquors, which has operated a network of stores in Texas for over 85 years, and New Jersey-based chains Buy Rite & Bottle King. These partnerships reflect the ongoing growth and increasing demand for Prosecco DOC in the U.S ., following a record-breaking year for the denomination in 2024.

"This year's campaign is set to be a major success, and we are thrilled by the growing participation and continued support, despite the challenges the wine industry is facing," said Giancarlo Guidolin , President of Consorzio Prosecco DOC . "We are excited by the ongoing enthusiasm for our wine and look forward to engaging Prosecco DOC enthusiasts with sampling and educational opportunities during this new edition of National Prosecco Week."

Consorzio Prosecco DOC continues to thrive in the United States, which remains the leading market for Prosecco DOC. From January to November 2024, U.S. imports rose by 19%, reaching over 9.8 million 9-liter cases, compared to the same period in 2023 (Nielsen data). In total, 120 million bottles of Prosecco DOC were exported to the U.S. last yea , contributing an estimated $1.74 billion to the American market.

In 2024, Prosecco DOC reached a record 660 million bottles produced globally, a 7% increase from 2023, with a market value of €3.6 billion. The denomination now accounts for nearly 25% of Italy's total DOP wine production. The Prosecco DOC Rosé category also saw strong growth, with 60 million bottles sold-up over 20% from 2023-making up 10% of total Prosecco sales.

If you're a retailer, restaurant, importer, or distributor that is interested in signing up for the celebration, you can register here . For the latest information on National Prosecco Week and how to get involved, please visit the official website and be sure to follow Prosecco DOC on Facebook ( @proseccodocusa ) and Instagram ( @proseccodoc_usa ).

About National Prosecco Week:

National Prosecco Week is the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC in the US yet, taking place from June 2-8 2025. The campaign centers on a nationwide e-commerce and retail promotion, now with over 1,000 e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores across 30 states. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tasting, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All National Prosecco Week activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed on a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines. For more information check out the National Prosecco Week website.

