Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years Of Training America's Workforce
In 2020, Mr. Grant and his leadership team launched their multi-phase North Star strategy of growth, diversification and optimization to meet the high demand for skilled collar workers in the U.S. The second phase of the North Star strategy , currently underway, is expected to deliver considerable incremental growth by fiscal 2029.
In 2021, the company acquired MIAT College of Technology, which added aviation, energy and robotics to the UTI division's portfolio of transportation and skilled trade programs. With the 2022 acquisition of Concorde Career Colleges , which specializes in dental, nursing and allied health, Universal Technical Institute entered the high-demand healthcare space.
"Today's company is stronger, more diverse and more resilient as a result of our successful North Star strategy," said Mr. Grant. "We are realizing our fullest potential as an industry training partner, and I am confident our market position will continue to grow as we reach even more students in new geographies."
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. recently reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company continues to deliver financial and operational outperformance and, as a result, raised its FY 2025 guidance.
More information about Universal Technical Institute, Inc., including recent media interviews with CEO Jerome Grant and the company's most recent investor presentation, can be found here .
About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit or ; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.
