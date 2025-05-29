Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years Of Training America's Workforce

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This anniversary milestone is significant for both our rich history and our successful transformation into an American leader in workforce education," said Jerome Grant. "What initially began 60 years ago as a training program with five students is now a multi-division company that educates tens of thousands of students annually, and is recognized for our student outcomes and employer satisfaction-which in turn promote shareholder value."

In 2020, Mr. Grant and his leadership team launched their multi-phase North Star strategy of growth, diversification and optimization to meet the high demand for skilled collar workers in the U.S. The second phase of the North Star strategy , currently underway, is expected to deliver considerable incremental growth by fiscal 2029.

In 2021, the company acquired MIAT College of Technology, which added aviation, energy and robotics to the UTI division's portfolio of transportation and skilled trade programs. With the 2022 acquisition of Concorde Career Colleges , which specializes in dental, nursing and allied health, Universal Technical Institute entered the high-demand healthcare space.

"Today's company is stronger, more diverse and more resilient as a result of our successful North Star strategy," said Mr. Grant. "We are realizing our fullest potential as an industry training partner, and I am confident our market position will continue to grow as we reach even more students in new geographies."

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. recently reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company continues to deliver financial and operational outperformance and, as a result, raised its FY 2025 guidance.

