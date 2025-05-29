Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Sudan’s President Dismisses Seasoned Chief Justice

2025-05-29 08:40:31
(MENAFN) On Wednesday night, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir dismissed Chief Justice and Supreme Court President Chan Reec Madut, along with his deputy John Gatwech Lul, in a sudden leadership change. The announcement was made public via the state broadcaster, South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

Kiir named Benjamin Bak Deng as the new Chief Justice to succeed Madut, while Laku Trankilo Nyumbi was appointed to fill the deputy position. No explanation was provided for the removals.

Madut had held his post since August 2011, shortly after South Sudan gained independence in July of the same year.

Benjamin Bak Deng brings extensive judicial experience, having served in various legal roles in Sudan prior to South Sudan’s independence. Before his recent elevation, Deng was the director of training and research and a member of the Supreme Court. Nyumbi, the incoming deputy, was previously responsible for Judge’s Affairs and was part of the Judiciary Service Commission, the body supervising judicial operations.

This judicial overhaul coincides with the ongoing detention of opposition leader and First Vice President Riek Machar, who has been confined to house arrest since March 26.

