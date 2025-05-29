Usyk Urges Teenagers To Report Russian Recruitment Attempts
He urged them to inform their parents, teachers, and the police, and not to let Russia turn them into weapons against their own country, Ukrinform reports, citing the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine.
"Today, Russian intelligence services want to use your hands to harm Ukraine. Don't fall for their tricks. Don't let them turn you into a weapon against your homeland. Being cool means keeping your head on straight," Usyk said, addressing the youth.Read also: Russian propaganda invents fake story about military recruitment officers on exam boards in Ukrainian
The athlete advised young people to alert their parents and teachers and to contact the National Police or SBU if strangers on social media offer them money to commit arson or transport unknown packages.
"That's how you protect yourself and your loved ones. Be smart, be strong, and don't let anyone use you. We are Ukrainians, and we always prevail," Usyk said.
During the lesson, law enforcement officers explained how teens can avoid falling into the trap of Russian intelligence services. Students received practical advice on how to recognize threats and what to do if approached for acts of arson, sabotage, or terrorism.
Photo credit: Oleksandr Usyk / Facebook
