PMK Founder Ramadoss Blames Son Anbumani For Party's Decline

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday publicly expressed regret over elevating his son Anbumani Ramadoss to national prominence, accusing him of damaging the party's growth and forcing an alliance with the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference held at his Thailapuram residence near Puducherry, Ramadoss said, "It was my mistake that I made Anbumani a Union Cabinet Minister at the age of 35 [in 2004]."

The senior leader, who recently reclaimed the PMK president's post from Anbumani, launched a blistering attack on his son, accusing him of "functioning in a no-holds-barred manner" that weakened the party's foundation.

Referring to Anbumani's recent speech in Dharmapuri, where he claimed mental distress and confusion over his removal as party president, Ramadoss dismissed it as a calculated attempt to distract the party cadre and garner sympathy.

"Such statements only raise serious concerns," he added.

One of the flashpoints in the ongoing feud, according to Ramadoss, was Anbumani's public protest against the appointment of his nephew Mukunthan, as the youth wing secretary during a recent general council meeting.

"He shocked everyone by throwing the microphone onto the table - it barely missed hitting me on the head," Ramadoss said, calling the act "unseemly" and evidence of Anbumani's lack of leadership qualities.

The veteran politician reflected on his sacrifices in building the PMK, recalling how he had travelled to over 95,000 villages without food or water to establish the party's grassroots base.

"All of it was tarnished by Anbumani's behaviour. He shattered a big mirror with his actions," Ramadoss lamented.

He further accused Anbumani of obstructing party appointments, including his opposition to the nomination of Tamil Kumaran - son of honorary president G.K. Mani - for a key organisational role.

Ramadoss claimed that Anbumani had pressurised Kumaran to resign immediately and even called him personally to prevent Kumaran and his family from attending the general council meeting.

"Kumaran's family was humiliated," he said.

Ramadoss also charged Anbumani with disrespecting senior party leaders, including G.K. Mani and the late Vanniyar Sangam president Kaduvetti J. Guru. He went on to make a disturbing allegation that during Pongal celebrations in Thailapuram, Anbumani had attempted to hurl a bottle at his mother.

Although the bottle did not hit her, Ramadoss said the action was triggered when she remarked that Anbumani would not have objected had his own daughter been appointed youth wing secretary.

On the matter of political alliances, Ramadoss maintained that the PMK and the AIADMK were natural allies and would have fared well together in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We could have won at least 10 seats," he said.

However, he alleged that Anbumani insisted on forming an alliance with the BJP and emotionally blackmailed him by saying, "If you don't, you'll be forced to conduct my last rites."

In a startling revelation, Ramadoss said both Anbumani and his wife Sowmya had "clung to his feet", pleading for a BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 elections.