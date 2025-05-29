403
Study Reveals China Shock Sparks Job Shifts, Boosts U.S. Employment
(MENAFN) Interpreting the "China shock" as a definitive judgment on nationwide American job losses is misleading, according to a recent analysis published by a media source.
The piece draws on fresh findings from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which reveal that job reductions in certain localities were largely offset by gains in other areas.
Specifically, while manufacturing-centric parts of the Midwest and South saw declines in employment, coastal and tech-driven regions like the West Coast and Northeast experienced growth in service-sector jobs.
By dissecting supply chain dynamics, researchers discovered that the so-called "China shock" actually contributed to a slight increase in total U.S. employment between 2000 and 2007. The influx of cheaper imports reduced costs for companies and consumers alike, sparking demand and job growth in other industries. When considering these wider economic effects, data indicate that regions most affected by Chinese trade witnessed an average 1.27 percent rise in net employment alongside wage increases.
Another study referenced in the commentary demonstrated that a 1 percentage point surge in imports from China corresponded with roughly a 1.9 percent decrease in U.S. consumer prices. Additionally, for every American manufacturing job lost due to Chinese competition, consumers collectively gained about $411,000 in consumer welfare.
