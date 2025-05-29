Lunr Capital Achieves Major Milestone With $100 Million Deployed To Emerging Consumer Brands

- Andy Cox, CEO of LunrMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lunr Capital , a leading provider of inventory commitment financing for consumer brands, today announced it has successfully deployed $100 million in capital to emerging consumer brands since inception. This milestone demonstrates Lunr's transformative impact on the retail landscape and reinforces its mission to power the next generation of innovative consumer brands for success at retail.Founded to solve one of the most challenging cash-flow problems for growing consumer brands, Lunr allows our client brands to fund production to fulfill major retail commitments before receiving payment. In addition to solving this critical funding gap, the Lunr team's deep retail expertise and extensive supply chain experience help brands navigate the complex journey from production to successful retail placement."This achievement represents our unwavering commitment to leveling the playing field for emerging brands," said Andy Cox, CEO of Lunr. "By providing not just capital, but strategic guidance and data-driven insights, we're fulfilling our mission of democratizing retail and ensuring innovative products find their way to consumers, regardless of a founder's background or access to traditional funding."Key Milestone Achievements:- Broad Retail Network: Lunr has helped brands secure placement in over 20 national retailers and major distributors, including Target, Walmart, Sephora, Whole Foods, Costco, major grocery chains, and specialty retailers across the country.- Diverse Brand Portfolio: More than 50% of Lunr's funded companies are led by BIPOC and women entrepreneurs- Global Supply Chain Impact: Lunr has financed production with over 300 suppliers across the globe.- Growth-Stage Support: Over 40% of the $100 million deployed has supported brands expanding their retail footprint beyond initial entry.- Diverse Category Coverage: Lunr deploys capital across 12+ consumer product categories, with significant experience in beauty, food & beverage, pets, health & wellness, home, outdoor products, and toys.Lunr's financing solutions, ranging from $500,000 to $10 million, are specifically designed to address the unique challenges brands face when scaling their retail presence. By providing non-dilutive capital, Lunr allows founders to maintain ownership while accessing the resources needed for retail growth."Reaching the $100 million deployment milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and the incredible brands we've partnered with," said Erin Wall, President of Lunr Capital. "We're proud to provide the flexible financing that helps innovative products reach consumers through major retail channels, while giving founders the tools, insights, and technology to succeed in an omni-channel retail environment."About Lunr CapitalLunr Capital provides flexible, non-dilutive inventory commitment financing for consumer brands expanding into retail. With a mission of powering the next generation of consumer brands, Lunr gives entrepreneurs not just financing but the tools, insights, and technology to succeed in retail.Founded in 2021 by veteran retail industry executives, Lunr addresses a critical gap in the retail fintech landscape by providing brands across categories the capital and guidance needed to succeed and scale. The company is driven by core values of making a difference, honest and authentic relationships, curiosity and openness to innovation, and competent accountability.Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lunr serves brands across the United States. For more information, visit .

