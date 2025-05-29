403
Buddha-Bar Dubai appoints Minho “Ted” Shin as Executive Chef
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Ted is a dynamic Executive Chef bringing nearly two decades of experience to the table. As a certified craftsman cook across a range of cuisines - from Korean and Japanese to Chinese, Italian, and French - his passion for fusing flavours has seen him deliver standout experiences at some of the UAE’s finest restaurants.
Ted’s culinary journey started long before his career did. One passion led to another, with Ted discovering his love for cooking in his dorms as a young judo athlete. He enjoyed the joy of preparing - and the comfort of sharing - midnight meals with his teammates so much, he realised cooking was his next calling.
The first of many distinguished names to pave his career, Ted's foray into the world of hospitality was with his first role as Demi Chef De Partie at Millennium Hilton Seoul, South Korea. He soon climbed the ranks to Chef de Chefs, refining his Japanese culinary skills at the hotel’s Genji restaurant.
Following his six-year stint at Millennium Hilton Seoul, Ted turned to the next chapter of his career by joining luxury hotel Asiana Dubai as Sous Chef. Later that year, an exciting role as Head Chef awaited at the renowned Asia Asia.
It wasn’t long until he brought his Korean and Japanese culinary skills back to the fore, spearheading the new 24th St. World Street Food at Dusit Thani Dubai in 2018. As his expertise widened, he joined the Emerald Palace Kempinski The Palm, serving as the Executive Chef across the contemporary Japanese restaurant MATAGI, seaside Mediterranean establishment Villamoré, as well as Skorpeus Lounge. In this dynamic role, he managed a team of 40 chefs while catering to the venues’ VIP clientele.
In 2021, he stepped into a more advanced role at The First Group Millennium Place, leading across two key areas - managing the hotel’s entire culinary division (which included overseeing 70 chefs, as well as the dining requirements of 360 rooms), and serving as the Executive Chef of Ikigai, the hotel’s Japanese restaurant.
Later in 2023, he flourished into fine dining, assuming the title of Executive Chef for Metafoodies Group’s award-winning ALBA and ALBA Street Project.
In his latest role as Executive Chef of Buddha-Bar Dubai, Ted is keen to respect and preserve all the elements that guests love about the establishment. He also aims to blend tradition with innovation, naturally elevating the brand to the next level.
To unwind after a long day, there’s nothing he enjoys more than a comforting bowl of ramen with kimchi. Beyond work, Ted loves exploring global cultures through travel.
