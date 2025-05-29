AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
AKAS announces the official launch of its full-chain upgraded protocol-made to usher in a new era of collective ownership, transparent liquidity, and sustainable tokenomics. Built upon the core principles of community co-creation and self-sovereign finance, AKAS invites users across the globe to take part in crafting the future of blockchain governance.
A New Paradigm: Co-Creation Over Centralization
At the heart of the AKAS ecosystem lies the COC (Co-Creation) model-a decentralized collaboration framework that empowers each participant to co-govern, co-build, and co-thrive. Every Genesis LP (Liquidity Provider) participant is not merely an investor but a co-founder in a trustless financial order.
The Genesis LP event features dynamic rewards with early entrants enjoying up to 30% bonuses , decreasing by 0.5% every 24 hours. Participation tiers (V1–V4) grant increasing rights in DAO governance, including proposal voting and strategic direction-setting.
Foundational Fairness: No Whitelists, No Bots, No Private Sales
Unlike traditional DeFi projects, AKAS introduces a globally synchronized, fair launch model. There are:
-
No pre-mining or pre-allocation,
No centralized liquidity control,
No room for manipulation by insiders or bots.
All Genesis LP contributions are 100% permanently locked and burned , creating irrevocable liquidity and protecting AS (AKAS token) from rug-pulls and price manipulation.
Protocol-Owned Liquidity & Token Mechanics
Inspired by Olympus DAO, AKAS upgrades the Protocol-Owned Liquidity (POL) model with three critical innovations:Destruction Bonds : Users purchase AS via USDT, with automatic AS burn reducing supply and increasing price stability. Rebase Staking : Twice-daily compounding rewards (0.23%–0.95%) based on staking duration. Elastic Incentives : A resonance reward structure motivates both vertical growth (generational bonuses) and horizontal expansion (community co-building).
Multi-Layer Incentive System for Community Builders
AKAS establishes a robust multi-dimensional reward system:
-
Resonance Rewards : Unlocks 10 levels of up/downline passive income.
Title Rewards (V1–V12) : Users can potentially earn up to 125% of their community's staking rewards, plus a 2% override from all direct referrals' titles.
Service Stipends : Long-term contributors earn up to 5% of their community's staking output.
Exit Taxes & Burn Thresholds : Enforced to deter quick sell-offs and ensure long-term sustainability.
Designed for Endurance, Built for Trust
By permanently locking all liquidity, burning supply, and operating on transparent smart contracts, AKAS removes the most common vulnerabilities in DeFi:
-
No centralized exit risk,
No unfair token distributions,
No manipulation by early insiders.
AKAS functions as more than a financial protocol-it is a decentralized movement where every wallet has a voice, and every action shapes the future.
Genesis LP Launch: Early Rewards and Governance Access
The Genesis LP event is now live. Early participants can receive the highest staking bonuses and exclusive DAO governance rights. V-level ranks (V1–V4) are earned through real participation and contribution, culminating in a global consensus conference where governance titles are formally assigned.
About AKAS
AKAS is a next-generation, fully on-chain DeFi protocol committed to redefining decentralized ownership, governance, and value distribution. Built on principles of fairness, transparency, and structural consensus, AKAS introduces a new economic paradigm with mechanisms such as global fair launch, long-term LP locking, and 360-day node staking. Designed to eliminate central authority and manipulation, AKAS empowers communities to co-govern a sovereign financial system through trustless, smart contract–driven infrastructure.To learn more, users can visit TG Group: Tags: Blockchain , Finance , New
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment