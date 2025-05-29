AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance

AKAS announces the official launch of its full-chain upgraded protocol-made to usher in a new era of collective ownership, transparent liquidity, and sustainable tokenomics. Built upon the core principles of community co-creation and self-sovereign finance, AKAS invites users across the globe to take part in crafting the future of blockchain governance.

A New Paradigm: Co-Creation Over Centralization

At the heart of the AKAS ecosystem lies the COC (Co-Creation) model-a decentralized collaboration framework that empowers each participant to co-govern, co-build, and co-thrive. Every Genesis LP (Liquidity Provider) participant is not merely an investor but a co-founder in a trustless financial order.

The Genesis LP event features dynamic rewards with early entrants enjoying up to 30% bonuses , decreasing by 0.5% every 24 hours. Participation tiers (V1–V4) grant increasing rights in DAO governance, including proposal voting and strategic direction-setting.

Foundational Fairness: No Whitelists, No Bots, No Private Sales

Unlike traditional DeFi projects, AKAS introduces a globally synchronized, fair launch model. There are:



No pre-mining or pre-allocation,

No centralized liquidity control, No room for manipulation by insiders or bots.

All Genesis LP contributions are 100% permanently locked and burned , creating irrevocable liquidity and protecting AS (AKAS token) from rug-pulls and price manipulation.







Protocol-Owned Liquidity & Token Mechanics

Inspired by Olympus DAO, AKAS upgrades the Protocol-Owned Liquidity (POL) model with three critical innovations:

: Users purchase AS via USDT, with automatic AS burn reducing supply and increasing price stability.: Twice-daily compounding rewards (0.23%–0.95%) based on staking duration.: A resonance reward structure motivates both vertical growth (generational bonuses) and horizontal expansion (community co-building).

Multi-Layer Incentive System for Community Builders

AKAS establishes a robust multi-dimensional reward system:



Resonance Rewards : Unlocks 10 levels of up/downline passive income.

Title Rewards (V1–V12) : Users can potentially earn up to 125% of their community's staking rewards, plus a 2% override from all direct referrals' titles.

Service Stipends : Long-term contributors earn up to 5% of their community's staking output. Exit Taxes & Burn Thresholds : Enforced to deter quick sell-offs and ensure long-term sustainability.

Designed for Endurance, Built for Trust

By permanently locking all liquidity, burning supply, and operating on transparent smart contracts, AKAS removes the most common vulnerabilities in DeFi:



No centralized exit risk,

No unfair token distributions, No manipulation by early insiders.

AKAS functions as more than a financial protocol-it is a decentralized movement where every wallet has a voice, and every action shapes the future.

Genesis LP Launch: Early Rewards and Governance Access

The Genesis LP event is now live. Early participants can receive the highest staking bonuses and exclusive DAO governance rights. V-level ranks (V1–V4) are earned through real participation and contribution, culminating in a global consensus conference where governance titles are formally assigned.

About AKAS

AKAS is a next-generation, fully on-chain DeFi protocol committed to redefining decentralized ownership, governance, and value distribution. Built on principles of fairness, transparency, and structural consensus, AKAS introduces a new economic paradigm with mechanisms such as global fair launch, long-term LP locking, and 360-day node staking. Designed to eliminate central authority and manipulation, AKAS empowers communities to co-govern a sovereign financial system through trustless, smart contract–driven infrastructure.

